Bruce RuffinBorn 17 February 1952
Bruce Ruffin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1952-02-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b18eed15-7628-4f55-9ca6-8b78373bcaf3
Bruce Ruffin Biography (Wikipedia)
Bruce Ruffin (born, 17 February 1952, St Catherine, Jamaica) is a rocksteady and reggae artist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bruce Ruffin Tracks
Sort by
Mad About You
Bruce Ruffin
Mad About You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mad About You
Last played on
Rain
Bruce Ruffin
Rain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rain
Last played on
The Bitterness Of Life
Bruce Ruffin
The Bitterness Of Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Bitterness Of Life
Last played on
Dry Up Your Tears
Bruce Ruffin
Dry Up Your Tears
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dry Up Your Tears
Last played on
Dry Your Tear
Bruce Ruffin
Dry Your Tear
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dry Your Tear
Last played on
Bruce Ruffin Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist