The ManTechno DJ/producer Michael Wells
The Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b18d7792-1fd9-4621-af6e-60ccd30ed094
The Man Tracks
Sort by
Goat Girl
The Man
Goat Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Goat Girl
Last played on
Upcoming Events
25
Jan
2019
Man, Skid Row, The Sweet, Focus, Vega, Atomic Rooster, FM, Dare, Geordie, Roger Chapman, Cats In Space, Elliott Randall, Bon Jovi Experience, H. E. A. T, The Chris Slade Timeline, Oliver/Dawson Saxon, rhino's revenge, Bad Touch (UK), Brian Downey's Alive And Dangerous, Eric Bell Band, Kingdom of Madness: Classic Magnum, Zal Cleminson's Sin Dogs, willie and the bandits, Martin Barre's Jethro Tull and Clearwater Creedence Revival
Butlin's - Minehead, Minehead, UK
The Man Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist