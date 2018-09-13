Lizzie Ball
Lizzie Ball Performances & Interviews
- A tribute to Stéphane Grappelli and George Shearinghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04f1dgr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04f1dgr.jpg2016-11-03T13:11:00.000ZLizzie Ball, James Pearson, and Sam Burgess play Time after Time from Stéphane Grappelli and George Shearing's famous 1976 collaboration, The Reunion.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04f1djx
A tribute to Stéphane Grappelli and George Shearing
Lizzie Ball Tracks
Makin' Whoopee
Walter Donaldson
I'm Coming Virginia
Lizzie Ball
Time after Time
Jule Styne
Folks who live on the Hill
Jerome Kern
I'm Coming Virginia
Donald Heywood
Women of The World (Live In Sessions)
Lizzie Ball
