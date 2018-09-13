A tribute to Stéphane Grappelli and George Shearing

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04f1dgr.jpg

2016-11-03T13:11:00.000Z

Lizzie Ball, James Pearson, and Sam Burgess play Time after Time from Stéphane Grappelli and George Shearing's famous 1976 collaboration, The Reunion.

