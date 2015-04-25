James Braidie Galloway (28 July 1936 – 30 December 2014) was a jazz clarinet and saxophone player. He based his career in Canada since emigrating from Scotland in the mid-1960s. He formed the Wee Big Band in the late 1970s.

One of his albums, Walking On Air, was nominated for Best Jazz Album at the Juno Awards of 1980.

He was the artistic director of the Toronto Jazz Festival from 1987–2009. In 2002 he was made a Chevalier of the French Ordre des Arts et des Lettres.

Galloway died in palliative care in Toronto on 30 December 2014.