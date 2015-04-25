Jim GallowayBorn 28 July 1936. Died 30 December 2015
Jim Galloway
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1936-07-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b18d32fa-0c0d-4eec-8869-a6add58007da
Jim Galloway Biography (Wikipedia)
James Braidie Galloway (28 July 1936 – 30 December 2014) was a jazz clarinet and saxophone player. He based his career in Canada since emigrating from Scotland in the mid-1960s. He formed the Wee Big Band in the late 1970s.
One of his albums, Walking On Air, was nominated for Best Jazz Album at the Juno Awards of 1980.
He was the artistic director of the Toronto Jazz Festival from 1987–2009. In 2002 he was made a Chevalier of the French Ordre des Arts et des Lettres.
Galloway died in palliative care in Toronto on 30 December 2014.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jim Galloway Tracks
Sort by
Doing The New Lowdown
Jim Galloway and Art Hodes, Jim Galloway and Art Hodes, Jim Galloway & Art Hodes
Doing The New Lowdown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Doing The New Lowdown
Composer
Last played on
Do You Know What It Means
Jim Galloway
Do You Know What It Means
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do You Know What It Means
Last played on
Jim Galloway Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist