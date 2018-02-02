10 Years is an American alternative metal band, formed in Knoxville, Tennessee, United States, in 1999. The band consists of lead vocalist Jesse Hasek, lead guitarist Brian Vodinh, bassist Chad Grennor, rhythm guitarist Matt Wantland, and drummer Luke Narey. The group has gone through multiple line-up changes since their inception, with Vodinh being the only remaining founding member. To date, they have released eight studio albums, their most recent being (How to Live) As Ghosts, released on October 27, 2017.