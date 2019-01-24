Danny Wilson were a Scottish pop group formed in Dundee, Scotland. The band are best known for their 1988 UK number 3 hit single "Mary's Prayer".

The band served as a launchpad for the career of Gary Clark, who also played in the 1990s bands King L and Transister before becoming a successful songwriter for other artists including Natalie Imbruglia, Liz Phair, Nick Carter, k.d. lang and former Spice Girls Melanie C and Emma Bunton. Other former members of the band have played in Simple Minds, Deacon Blue and Swiss Family Orbison.