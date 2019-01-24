Danny WilsonScottish pop group. Formed 1987. Disbanded 1991
Danny Wilson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqszp.jpg
1987
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b182fec1-00ad-4082-859d-1f06a2029495
Danny Wilson Biography (Wikipedia)
Danny Wilson were a Scottish pop group formed in Dundee, Scotland. The band are best known for their 1988 UK number 3 hit single "Mary's Prayer".
The band served as a launchpad for the career of Gary Clark, who also played in the 1990s bands King L and Transister before becoming a successful songwriter for other artists including Natalie Imbruglia, Liz Phair, Nick Carter, k.d. lang and former Spice Girls Melanie C and Emma Bunton. Other former members of the band have played in Simple Minds, Deacon Blue and Swiss Family Orbison.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Danny Wilson Performances & Interviews
Danny Wilson Tracks
Sort by
Mary's Prayer
Danny Wilson
Mary's Prayer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqszp.jpglink
Mary's Prayer
Last played on
The Second Summer Of Love
Danny Wilson
The Second Summer Of Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqszp.jpglink
Danny Wilson Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist