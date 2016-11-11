Winifred AtwellBorn 27 February 1914. Died 28 February 1983
Winifred Atwell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br014.jpg
1914-02-27
Winifred Atwell Biography (Wikipedia)
Una Winifred Atwell (27 February or 27 April 1910 or 1914 – 28 February 1983) was a Trinidadian pianist who enjoyed great popularity in Britain and Australia from the 1950s with a series of boogie-woogie and ragtime hits, selling over 20 million records. She was the first black person to have a number-one hit in the UK Singles Chart and is still the only female instrumentalist to do so.
Winifred Atwell Tracks
Black & White Rag ('Snooker' Theme Tune)
Winifred Atwell
Black & White Rag ('Snooker' Theme Tune)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cv47v.jpglink
Black & White Rag ('Snooker' Theme Tune)
Last played on
The Black And White Rag
Winifred Atwell
The Black And White Rag
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br014.jpglink
The Black And White Rag
Last played on
Coronation Rag
Winifred Atwell
Coronation Rag
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br014.jpglink
Coronation Rag
Last played on
Cross Hands Boogie
Winifred Atwell
Cross Hands Boogie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br014.jpglink
Cross Hands Boogie
Last played on
Five Finger Boogie
Winifred Atwell
Five Finger Boogie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br014.jpglink
Five Finger Boogie
Last played on
Let's Rock N Roll Medley - Part 2
Winifred Atwell
Let's Rock N Roll Medley - Part 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br014.jpglink
Let's Rock N Roll Medley - Part 2
Last played on
12th Street Rag
Winifred Atwell
12th Street Rag
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br014.jpglink
12th Street Rag
Last played on
Let's Rock 'N' Roll Pt. 1: Singin' The Blues/Green Door/See You Later Alligator
Winifred Atwell
Let's Rock 'N' Roll Pt. 1: Singin' The Blues/Green Door/See You Later Alligator
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br014.jpglink
Let's Have a Party Medley
Winifred Atwell
Let's Have a Party Medley
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br014.jpglink
Let's Have a Party Medley
Last played on
Let's Have A Ball
Winifred Atwell
Let's Have A Ball
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br014.jpglink
Let's Have A Ball
Last played on
POT BLACK
Winifred Atwell
POT BLACK
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br014.jpglink
POT BLACK
Last played on
The Poor People Of Paris
Winifred Atwell
The Poor People Of Paris
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br014.jpglink
The Poor People Of Paris
Last played on
