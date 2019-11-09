Gareth KochBorn 6 April 1962
Gareth Koch
Gareth Koch Biography (Wikipedia)
Gareth Koch (born 6 April 1962) is an Australian classical guitarist and recording artist of German/Anglo-Irish/ Lithuanian heritage.
