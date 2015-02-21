Bonnie KolocBorn 6 February 1946
Bonnie Koloc (born February 6, 1946) is an American folk music singer-songwriter, actress, and artist who was considered one of the three main Illinois-based folk singers in the 1970s, along with Steve Goodman and John Prine forming the "trinity of the Chicago folk scene.". Her material continues to be recognized and valued by historians of Chicago folk music as well as by her long standing fan base in that area.
