Little Birdy Biography (Wikipedia)
Little Birdy are an Australian Alternative rock band formed in Perth, Western Australia in 2002 by singer and guitarist Katy Steele, drummer Matt Chequer, guitarist and keyboardist Simon Leach, and bass guitarist Scott O'Donoghue. They gained public attention when their single "Relapse" gained popularity on alternative radio stations such as Triple J, leading them to be signed by the record label Eleven: A Music Company. To date, they have released three studio albums (all three of which entered the top ten in the ARIA charts), two EPs, and ten singles.
