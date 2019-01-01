Richard Francis "Rick" Vito (born October 13, 1949 in Darby, Pennsylvania, United States) is an American guitarist and singer. He was part of Fleetwood Mac between 1987 and 1991. Vito took over as lead guitarist after Lindsey Buckingham left Fleetwood Mac. He is best known for his blues and slide guitar style, whose influences include Elmore James, Robert Nighthawk, B.B. King, Alvino Rey, Les Paul, Mohan Bhatt, George Harrison and Keith Richards.

Vito has been a featured player on Bob Seger's albums since 1986. He played the famous slide guitar solo on the Bob Seger song and Chevy truck ad, "Like a Rock". He was a long-standing member of Bonnie Raitt's touring band in the 1990s. Rick also played with John Mayall, Jackson Browne, Little Richard, Roger McGuinn, Bobby Whitlock, Dobie Gray, John Fogerty, Delaney & Bonnie, Albert Collins, Dolly Parton, Maria Muldaur, and others. Vito tours often in Europe with his own band. He produced rockabilly singer Rosie Flores' CD, "Speed of Sound." His CD/DVD production collaboration with Mick Fleetwood, Blue Again! was Grammy nominated in 2010. Vito is also the recipient of the W.C. Handy Blues Award. His latest CD, "Mojo On My Side," was released in Europe in 2014, and worldwide in 2015 on Delta Groove Records with two new tracks.