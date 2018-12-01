Orpheus60s/70s Boston rock band. Formed 1967. Disbanded 1972
Orpheus
1967
Orpheus Biography (Wikipedia)
Orpheus is an American rock band originally from Worcester, Massachusetts, that enjoyed popularity in the 1960s and early 1970s, featuring lead singer/songwriter Bruce Arnold. They had two charted Billboard Hot 100 singles, "Brown Arms in Houston" and "Can't Find the Time," both released on MGM Records.
Orpheus Tracks
Beautiful Lady
Enlightenment
I Can Make The Sun Rise
May I Look At You
Lovin' You
The Plan
