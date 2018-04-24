George PehlivanianBorn 20 April 1964
George Pehlivanian
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1964-04-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b1770a26-c658-41ea-8b1e-e2007cb931cb
George Pehlivanian Biography (Wikipedia)
George Pehlivanian (born 20 April 1964) is a French-American conductor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
George Pehlivanian Tracks
Sort by
Wanderer Fantasie
Franz Schubert
Wanderer Fantasie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Wanderer Fantasie
Last played on
Back to artist