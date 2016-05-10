Greta Salóme Stefánsdóttir (born 11 November 1986), known outside Iceland simply as Greta Salóme, is an Icelandic singer, songwriter, and violinist in the Iceland Symphony Orchestra. She represented Iceland in the Eurovision Song Contest 2012 in Baku, Azerbaijan, in a duet with singer Jónsi with the song "Never Forget". They qualified from the first semi-final into the Eurovision final and eventually finished in 20th place with 46 points. She represented Iceland again, this time as a soloist, in the Eurovision Song Contest 2016 with the song "Hear Them Calling", where she failed to qualify.