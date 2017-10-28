Billy BangBorn 20 October 1947. Died 11 April 2011
Billy Bang
1947-10-20
Billy Bang Biography (Wikipedia)
Billy Bang (September 20, 1947 – April 11, 2011), born William Vincent Walker, was an American free jazz violinist and composer.
Billy Bang Tracks
Dream Merchant
Billy Bang
Dream Merchant
Dream Merchant
Last played on
Candy Rain (feat. Billy Bang)
Anthony Lewis
Candy Rain (feat. Billy Bang)
Candy Rain (feat. Billy Bang)
Last played on
