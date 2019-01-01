Elvin BishopBorn 21 October 1942
Elvin Bishop
1942-10-21
Elvin Bishop Biography (Wikipedia)
Elvin Richard Bishop (born October 21, 1942) is an American blues and rock music singer, guitarist, bandleader, and songwriter. An original member of the Paul Butterfield Blues Band, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of that group in 2015 and the Blues Hall of Fame in his own right in 2016.
Bishop feels that the limitations of his voice have helped his songwriting.
Elvin Bishop Tracks
Fooled Around and Fell in Love
Fooled Around and Fell in Love
Keep A Dollar In Your Pocket
Keep A Dollar In Your Pocket
Can't Even Do Wrong Right
Can't Even Do Wrong Right
100 Years Of Blues (feat. Charlie Musselwhite)
100 Years Of Blues (feat. Charlie Musselwhite)
Sure Feels Good
Sure Feels Good
Everybodys In The Same Boat
