Turgay Erdener (Gümüşhane, 15 June 1957) is a contemporary Turkish composer of classical music. He first studied mandolin then entered into the piano department at Ankara State Conservatory (ADK). He has taught composition at the conservatory since 1979. He is married to the Ankara State Opera and Ballet soloist soprano Selva Erdener who has premiered his song cycle Sen sen sen (You you you) and Afife a ballet with songs based on the life of actress Afife Jale.