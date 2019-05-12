Lynval Golding (born 24 July 1951, in Saint Catherine, Jamaica) is a Jamaican-born British musician. His family moved from Jamaica to Gloucester, before moving to Coventry when he was eighteen. He is currently living in Gig Harbor, Washington. He is best known as a rhythm guitarist and vocalist with the British 2 Tone Records band, the Specials.

He went on to co-found the Fun Boy Three with Terry Hall and Neville Staple. Recently he was touring with The Beat, a reunion version of another second wave ska band. He started a band in Seattle, Stiff Upper Lips, that was fairly short lived, but which recently reformed as Gigantor.

In 2007, he appeared live at the Glastonbury Festival on the Pyramid Stage with Lily Allen and fellow Specials / Fun Boy Three band member Terry Hall. He also played on the Park Stage, once again with Terry Hall and also Blur frontman Damon Albarn and beatboxer Shlomo, playing a version of The Specials hit "A Message To You, Rudy". On 28 July 2007, Golding appeared with his current band, Pama International, at the Dunstaffnage music festival near Oban, Scotland.