Matt Rollings is an Grammy Award winning American composer, musician and record producer. He plays piano, organ, and keyboards.

Known mainly for playing in Lyle Lovett's Large Band, he has worked with many artists, not all country. Matt won the 'Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album' Grammy Award in 2016 for producing the Willie Nelson studio album Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin. Other artists Matt has worked with include Billy Joel, Peter Wolf, Clint Black, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Larry Carlton, Kathy Mattea, Mark Knopfler, Reba McEntire, Suzy Bogguss, Mark Schultz, Beth Nielsen Chapman, Martin Taylor, Richie Sambora, Blues Traveler, and Johnny Hallyday.

Rollings released the jazz album Balconies in 1990 on MCA Masters, featuring John Pattituci and Carlos Vega.

Matt Rollings was featured on Mark Knopfler's 2004-2005 Shangri-La world tour as a keyboardist, and toured with him again starting in 2006, 2008 and 2010. Also in 2008, Rollings participated in the production of the album Psalngs, the debut release of Canadian musician John Lefebvre.