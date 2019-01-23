MN8Formed 1992. Disbanded 1999
MN8
1992
MN8 Biography (Wikipedia)
MN8 were an English R&B pop group. They consisted of KG (co-founder, lead vocals), G-Man (co-founder, lead vocals), Kule T (lead vocals) and Dee Tails (rapper, stylist and choreographer).
MN8 Tracks
I've Got A Little Something For You
MN8
I've Got A Little Something For You
If You Only Let Me In
MN8
If You Only Let Me In
If You Only Let Me In
I've Got a Little Something For You (Bad Boy Remix)
MN8
I've Got a Little Something For You (Bad Boy Remix)
