Curtis LeeRock and roll artist. Born 28 October 1939. Died 8 January 2015
Curtis Lee
1939-10-28
Curtis Lee Biography (Wikipedia)
Curtis Lee (October 28, 1939 – January 8, 2015) was an American singer of the early 1960s, who twice was one of the beneficiaries of 1961 productions by Phil Spector. These were "Pretty Little Angel Eyes" (US #7) and "Under the Moon of Love" (U.S. #46).
Curtis Lee Tracks
Curtis Lee
Pretty Little Angel Eyes
Pretty Little Angel Eyes
Under The Moon Of Love
Under The Moon Of Love
Is She In Your Town
Is She In Your Town
