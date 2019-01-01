David Cloyd (born 1974) is an American singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and music engineer. After playing for a decade in Brooklyn, New York in the indie rock scene, he was signed to ECR Music Group in 2008. He released his debut album as a singer-songwriter with Unhand Me, You Fiend! in 2009. The album peaked at #1 on eMusic's Album Charts, and according to a review, "took the indie rock scene by storm." His second album, I Could Disappear, included solo versions of his debut album, with Cloyd on vocals, piano, and guitar. Cloyd released a cover of Paul McCartney's 1971 song "Dear Boy" in September 2011. As of 2012, he is Executive Vice President of Creative Operations at ECR Music Group.