Joe "Tricky Sam" NantonBorn 1 February 1904. Died 20 July 1946
Joe "Tricky Sam" Nanton Biography (Wikipedia)
Joe "Tricky Sam" Nanton (February 1, 1904 – July 20, 1946) was an American trombonist with the Duke Ellington Orchestra.
Joe "Tricky Sam" Nanton Tracks
Creole Love Call
Duke Ellington
Creole Love Call
Creole Love Call
Cotton Tail
Duke Ellington & His Orchestra
Cotton Tail
Cotton Tail
Take the "A" Train
Duke Ellington
Take the "A" Train
Take the "A" Train
