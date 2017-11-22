Graham LewisBassist in Wire. Born 22 February 1953
Graham Lewis
1953-02-22
Graham Lewis Biography (Wikipedia)
Graham Lewis (born Edward Graham Penelope Lewis, 22 February 1953) is an English musician.
Lewis is the bassist with punk rock/post-punk band Wire, a band formed in 1976.
Graham Lewis Tracks
Sonic Lens
Robert Gotobed
Sonic Lens
Sonic Lens
Last played on
Twins Got Got
Graham Lewis
Twins Got Got
Twins Got Got
Last played on
Straight Into The Corner
Graham Lewis
Straight Into The Corner
Straight Into The Corner
Last played on
Twist Up
BC Gilbert & Graham Lewis
Twist Up
Twist Up
Performer
Last played on
