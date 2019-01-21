John Pryce-JonesConductor
John Pryce-Jones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b1642588-e986-4f45-a7b6-37f0cf3c11e6
John Pryce-Jones Tracks
Iolanthe (Overture)
Arthur Sullivan
The Gondoliers (Overture)
Arthur Sullivan
Love unrequited... When you're lying awake (Iolanthe)
Arthur Sullivan
The Pirates of Penzance (Overture)
Arthur Sullivan
Messiah: Overture arr. for brass band
George Frideric Handel
Overture di ballo
Arthur Sullivan
Film: David Copperfield - David's Resolution and Finale (The Three Musketeers: Buckingham and Anne)
Malcolm Arnold
March: HRH The Duke of Cambridge (The Three Musketeers: All for One)
Malcolm Arnold
Iolanthe, Act 2: Finale - Soon as we may
Arthur Sullivan
Iolanthe, Act 1: Loudly let the trumpet bray (Peers)
Arthur Sullivan
The Pirates of Penzance (With cat-like tread)
Arthur Sullivan
The Mikado (Overture)
Arthur Sullivan
'With cat-like tread' (from Pirates of Penzance)
Arthur Sullivan
Orchestra
Tripping hither, tripping thither (Iolanthe Act I)
Arthur Sullivan
Orchestra
How beautifully blue the sky (The Pirates of Penzance)
Arthur Sullivan
Orchestra
Dance a Cachucha! (The Gondoliers)
Arthur Sullivan
So please you, sir, we much regret (The Mikado)
Arthur Sullivan
Orchestra
The Pirates of Penzance (Overture)
Arthur Sullivan
From the sunny Spanish shore (The Gondoliers)
Arthur Sullivan
Librettist
Orchestra
The Gondoliers, or The King of Barataria - comic opera in 2 acts
Arthur Sullivan
Brightly dawns our wedding day (from The Mikado)
Arthur Sullivan
Orchestra
The Sun, Whose Rays Are All Ablaze
John Pryce-Jones
Performer
When a merry maiden marries (from The Gondoliers)
Arthur Sullivan
Iolanthe, or The peer and the peri - comic opera in 2 acts
Arthur Sullivan
Loudly let the trumpet bray (from Iolanthe)
Arthur Sullivan
