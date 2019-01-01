Eraserheads (sometimes stylized as ERASƎRHEADS or ƎRASƎRHƎADS) is a Filipino rock band formed in 1989. Consisting of Ely Buendia, Buddy Zabala, Marcus Adoro, and Raimund Marasigan, the band became one of the most successful, most influential, critically acclaimed, and significant bands in the history of Philippine music, leaving a legacy that made them the most commercially successful Filipino music artist of all time. Often dubbed as "The Beatles of the Philippines", they are credited for spearheading a second wave of Manila band invasions, paving the way for a host of Philippine alternative rock bands.

The band released several singles, albums, and EPs that reached number one and achieved commercial success with their third album Cutterpillow, which achieved platinum status several times. They received the Viewer's Choice Award at the 1997 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, the only Filipino artist to have received the award before the conception of the MTV Asia Awards.