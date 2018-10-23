Bob GeldofBorn 5 October 1951
Bob Geldof Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Frederick Zenon Geldof, KBE (born 5 October 1951) is an Irish singer-songwriter, author, political activist and occasional actor. He rose to prominence as the lead singer of the Irish rock band The Boomtown Rats in the late 1970s and early 1980s, alongside the punk rock movement. The band had Number One hits with his compositions "Rat Trap" and "I Don't Like Mondays". Geldof co-wrote "Do They Know It's Christmas?", one of the best-selling singles of all time, and starred in Pink Floyd's 1982 film Pink Floyd – The Wall as "Pink".
Geldof is widely recognised for his activism, especially anti-poverty efforts concerning Africa. In 1984 he and Midge Ure founded the charity supergroup Band Aid to raise money for famine relief in Ethiopia. They went on to organise the charity super-concert Live Aid the following year and the Live 8 concerts in 2005. Geldof currently serves as an adviser to the ONE Campaign, founded by fellow Irishman Bono, and is a member of the Africa Progress Panel (APP), a group of ten distinguished individuals who advocate at the highest levels for equitable and sustainable development in Africa. A single father, Geldof has also been outspoken for the fathers' rights movement.
- The Boomtown Rats: Like Clockworkhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02cv1s9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02cv1s9.jpg2014-11-26T17:28:00.000ZBob Geldof and the band perform Like Clockwork from their album A Tonic for the Troops.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02cv29g
The Boomtown Rats: Like Clockwork
- The Boomtown Rats: Rat Traphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02cts8c.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02cts8c.jpg2014-11-26T16:41:00.000ZBob Geldof and the band perform Rat Trap from their album A Tonic for the Troops.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02ctswh
The Boomtown Rats: Rat Trap
- The Boomtown Rats: She's So Modernhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02ctsx2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02ctsx2.jpg2014-11-26T15:45:00.000ZBob Geldof and the band perform She's So Modern from their album A Tonic for the Troops.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02cttl0
The Boomtown Rats: She's So Modern
Bob Geldof Tracks
Sort by
This Is The World Calling
Room 19
The Great Song Of Indifference
Love Like a Rocket
The Happy Club
Here's To You
Silly Pretty Thing
One For Me
I Don't Like Mondays
ROOM 19 (SHA LA LA LA LEE)
Rat Trap
Dave
Someone's Looking At You
Talking in Code
Tonight
Lucky
Silly Pretty Little Thing
Blow Fish
Young And Sober
To Live In Love
How I Roll
Bob Geldof Links
