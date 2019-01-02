Marmalade are a Scottish pop rock band originating from the east end of Glasgow, originally formed in 1961 as The Gaylords, and then later billed as Dean Ford and The Gaylords, recording four singles for Columbia (EMI). In 1966 they changed the band’s name to The Marmalade, and were credited as such on all of their subsequent recorded releases with CBS Records and Decca Records until 1972. Their greatest chart success was between 1968 and 1972, placing ten songs on the UK Singles Chart, and many overseas territories, including international hit "Reflections of My Life", which reached #10 on the US Billboard Hot 100 Chart. The original members began to drift away in the early 1970s, resulting in the band departing Decca in 1972. In 1973 the first evolved line up of the band rejoined EMI Records and with their first record release became known simply as Marmalade. All subsequent record releases are credited similarly.

Graham Knight (an ongoing member from the pre-Marmalade "Dean Ford and The Gaylords" lineup) remained until September 2010. The band still exists, with many additional further evolved lineup’s including vocalist Sandy Newman, a member since 1975, touring the nostalgia circuit.