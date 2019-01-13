Emma LouiseBorn 16 July 1991
Emma Louise
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02qhqyx.jpg
1991-07-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b15e1c57-8cb3-4563-8ffe-349b74b5ced3
Emma Louise Biography (Wikipedia)
Emma Louise Robb (born 16 July 1991), who performs as Emma Louise, is an Australian indie pop singer-songwriter from Cairns. Both her two studio albums, vs Head vs Heart (April 2013) and Supercry (July 2016), have reached the ARIA Albums Chart top 15. At the ARIA Music Awards of 2013 she was nominated for Best Female Artist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Emma Louise Tracks
Sort by
My Head Is A Jungle (MK Remix)
Wankelmut
My Head Is A Jungle (MK Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p023rqz3.jpglink
My Head Is A Jungle (MK Remix)
Last played on
My Head Is A Jungle (MK Remix)
Wankelmut
My Head Is A Jungle (MK Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whlw7.jpglink
My Head Is A Jungle (MK Remix)
Last played on
My Head Is A Jungle
Wankelmut
My Head Is A Jungle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p029rqw1.jpglink
My Head Is A Jungle
Last played on
Playlists featuring Emma Louise
Emma Louise Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist