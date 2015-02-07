Claude DeppaBorn 10 May 1958
Claude Deppa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1958-05-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b1588271-e75c-4c63-8700-51c4abcbbef3
Claude Deppa Biography (Wikipedia)
Claude Deppa (born 10 May 1958) is a South African jazz trumpeter born in Cape Town, South Africa, probably best known for his work with the Brotherhood of Breath and Carla Bley.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Claude Deppa Tracks
Sort by
My Boy Lollipop
Fayyaz Virji
My Boy Lollipop
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqftx.jpglink
My Boy Lollipop
Last played on
Back to artist