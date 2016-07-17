ORBSFormed 2007
ORBS
2007
ORBS Biography (Wikipedia)
Orbs is an American band consisting of Dan Briggs of Between the Buried and Me, Adam Fisher of Fear Before the March of Flames, and Ashley Ellyllon, formerly of Abigail Williams and Cradle of Filth.
ORBS Tracks
Death Is Imminent (However Relative)
ORBS
Death Is Imminent (However Relative)
