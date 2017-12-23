Johann SchelleBorn 6 September 1648. Died 10 March 1701
Johann Schelle
1648-09-06
Johann Schelle Biography (Wikipedia)
Johann Schelle (Geising, Erzgebirge 6 September 1648 – Leipzig 10 March 1701) was a German Baroque composer.
From 1655 to 1657 he was a choirboy in Dresden and pupil of Heinrich Schütz. From 1657 to 1664 on Schütz's recommendation he was a singer in Wolfenbüttel. He was the cantor of the Thomanerchor, Leipzig, from 1677 to 1701. In 1689/90 he collaborated on a cycle of chorale cantatas with Leipzig theologian Benedict Carpzov.
Johann Schelle Tracks
Vom Himmel Kam Der Engel Schar
Johann Schelle
Vom Himmel Kam Der Engel Schar
Vom Himmel Kam Der Engel Schar
Last played on
Lobe den Herren, meine Seele
Johann Schelle
Lobe den Herren, meine Seele
Lobe den Herren, meine Seele
Last played on
Durch Adams Fall
Johann Schelle
Durch Adams Fall
Durch Adams Fall
Last played on
Nun Komm der Heiden Heiland
Johann Schelle
Nun Komm der Heiden Heiland
Nun Komm der Heiden Heiland
Last played on
Christus ist des Gesetzes Ende for 8 voices
Johann Schelle
Christus ist des Gesetzes Ende for 8 voices
