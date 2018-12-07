Annie BoothScottish singer-songwriter. Born 14 October 1995
Annie Booth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p061znkm.jpg
1995-10-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b14f3651-e66d-489b-9ff0-f9787745d8dd
Annie Booth Performances & Interviews
Annie Booth Tracks
Chasm
Annie Booth
Chasm
Chasm
Chasm
Last played on
Solitude
Annie Booth
Solitude
Solitude
Solitude
Last played on
The Line (BBC Radio Scotland Session Recorded At XpoNorth)
Annie Booth
The Line (BBC Radio Scotland Session Recorded At XpoNorth)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061znn7.jpglink
Reverie
Annie Booth
Reverie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Reverie
Performer
Last played on
Over My
Annie Booth
Over My
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Over My
Performer
Last played on
The Line (The Quay Sessions, 22nd March 2018)
Annie Booth
The Line (The Quay Sessions, 22nd March 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061znn7.jpglink
Thought Of You (The Quay Sessions, 22nd March 2018)
Annie Booth
Thought Of You (The Quay Sessions, 22nd March 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061znn7.jpglink
Never Go To Church (The Quay Sessions, 22nd March 2018)
Annie Booth
Never Go To Church (The Quay Sessions, 22nd March 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061znn7.jpglink
Little Lies (The Quay Sessions, 22nd March 2018)
Annie Booth
Little Lies (The Quay Sessions, 22nd March 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061znn7.jpglink
Post-Goodbyes (The Quay Sessions, 22nd March 2018)
Annie Booth
Post-Goodbyes (The Quay Sessions, 22nd March 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061znn7.jpglink
