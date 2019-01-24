James Gilchrist
James Gilchrist is a British tenor specialising in recital and oratorio singing. He was a treble in the Choir of New College, Oxford and a choral scholar in the Choir of King's College, Cambridge. He trained as a doctor, turning to a full-time music career in 1996. He now lives in Gloucestershire with his wife and three children.
James Gilchrist Performances & Interviews
Britten: Songs from the Chinese - Preview Clip
Britten: Songs from the Chinese - Preview Clip
Britten: Canticle I 'My beloved is mine' - Preview Clip
Britten: Canticle I 'My beloved is mine' - Preview Clip
James Gilchrist Tracks
The Lake Isle of Innisfree
Muriel Herbert
The Lake Isle of Innisfree
Faint heart in a railway train
Muriel Herbert
Faint heart in a railway train
Cantata No. 65, 'Sie Werden Aus Saba Alle Kommen', BWV 65
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cantata No. 65, 'Sie Werden Aus Saba Alle Kommen', BWV 65
Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied!, BWV 190
Johann Sebastian Bach
Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied!, BWV 190
Rejoice in the Lord alway, Z 49, 'Bell Anthem'
Henry Purcell
Rejoice in the Lord alway, Z 49, 'Bell Anthem'
Orchestra
His golden locks (Farewell to Arms, Op 9)
Gerald Finzi
His golden locks (Farewell to Arms, Op 9)
The Curlew
Peter Warlock
The Curlew
Ariettes Oubliées; Aquarelles no.1, "Green" (Verlaine)
Claude Debussy
Ariettes Oubliées; Aquarelles no.1, "Green" (Verlaine)
Ludlow And Teme - Song-Cycle For Tenor, String Quartet And Piano
Ivor Gurney
Ludlow And Teme - Song-Cycle For Tenor, String Quartet And Piano
Wir danken und preisen (Cantata no.134, BWV.134)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Wir danken und preisen (Cantata no.134, BWV.134)
Cantata 134. 'Ein Herz, das seinen Jesum lebend weiss'
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cantata 134. 'Ein Herz, das seinen Jesum lebend weiss'
Sweet, come again
Philip Rosseter
Sweet, come again
Shall I come if I swim?
Philip Rosseter
Shall I come if I swim?
Loveliest of trees
Muriel Herbert
Loveliest of trees
Hymnus Paradisi: iii Psalm 23, The Lord is My Shepherd
Herbert Howells
Hymnus Paradisi: iii Psalm 23, The Lord is My Shepherd
Choir
Erbarme dich, erbarme dich (Cantata No 55)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Erbarme dich, erbarme dich (Cantata No 55)
Orpheus with his Lute
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Orpheus with his Lute
Jehova, quam mulit sunt hostes mei
Henry Purcell
Jehova, quam mulit sunt hostes mei
Credo (Mass No 6 in E flat major, D 950)
Franz Schubert
Credo (Mass No 6 in E flat major, D 950)
On this island: As it is, plenty
Benjamin Britten
On this island: As it is, plenty
Easter Oratorio, BWV 249 (Adagio & Come, hasten and run)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Easter Oratorio, BWV 249 (Adagio & Come, hasten and run)
Mass In D Major Op.123 (Missa Solemnis)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Mass In D Major Op.123 (Missa Solemnis)
Children's Corner; Little Shepherd (Mallarmé/Breton)
Claude Debussy
Children's Corner; Little Shepherd (Mallarmé/Breton)
Trois Poèmes de Stephen Mallarmé; no.3 Éventail (Mallarmé)
Claude Debussy
Trois Poèmes de Stephen Mallarmé; no.3 Éventail (Mallarmé)
Ariettes Oubliées; Aquarelles no.1, "Green" (Verlaine)
Claude Debussy
Ariettes Oubliées; Aquarelles no.1, "Green" (Verlaine)
Swans in Flight (3 Songs)
David Dubery, James Gilchrist, Michael Cox & David Dubery
Swans in Flight (3 Songs)
Composer
(Elegy) Serenade for tenor, horn and strings
Benjamin Britten
(Elegy) Serenade for tenor, horn and strings
Am Meer D.957 no. 12 (Schwanengesang)
Franz Schubert
Am Meer D.957 no. 12 (Schwanengesang)
Bright Star
Hubert Parry
Bright Star
Performer
The Poisoned kiss (Act 3)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
The Poisoned kiss (Act 3)
Choir
The Poisoned kiss (Act 2)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
The Poisoned kiss (Act 2)
Choir
The Poisoned kiss (Act 1)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
The Poisoned kiss (Act 1)
Choir
Cantata 'Der Himmel lacht! Die Erde Jubiliert' BWV 31
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cantata 'Der Himmel lacht! Die Erde Jubiliert' BWV 31
Johannespassion BWV.245 (Part 1 - excerpts)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Johannespassion BWV.245 (Part 1 - excerpts)
Rejoice in the Lord Alway, Bell Anthem
Henry Purcell
Rejoice in the Lord Alway, Bell Anthem
Ensemble
Missa solemnis, Op 123 (Kyrie)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Missa solemnis, Op 123 (Kyrie)
The Lent Lily (Ludlow and Teme)
Ivor Gurney
The Lent Lily (Ludlow and Teme)
Lizard (3 songs, No 2)
David Dubery, James Gilchrist & David Dubery
Lizard (3 songs, No 2)
Composer
Performer
Let Beauty Awake (Songs of Travel)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Let Beauty Awake (Songs of Travel)
Lord! Come Away! (Four Hymns No. 1)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Lord! Come Away! (Four Hymns No. 1)
Prelude On The Welsh Hymn Tune 'Rhosymedre'
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Prelude On The Welsh Hymn Tune 'Rhosymedre'
Silent Noon (from The House of Life)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Silent Noon (from The House of Life)
The Winter's Willow
Ralph Vaughan Williams
The Winter's Willow
Songs of Travel: 5. In Dreams
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Songs of Travel: 5. In Dreams
Upcoming Events
15
Apr
2019
James Gilchrist, The Academy Of Ancient Music, Stephen Cleobury and Choir Of King's College, Cambridge
Kings College, Cambridge, UK
Kings College, Cambridge, UK
16
Apr
2019
James Gilchrist, The Academy Of Ancient Music, Stephen Cleobury and Choir Of King's College, Cambridge
Kings College, Cambridge, UK
Kings College, Cambridge, UK
17
Apr
2019
James Gilchrist, The Academy Of Ancient Music, William Vann and Chapel Choir of the Royal Hospital Chelsea
Cadogan Hall, London, UK
Cadogan Hall, London, UK
Past BBC Events
BBC SSO 2016-17 Season: Haydn's The Creation
Glasgow City Halls
Glasgow City Halls
2017-05-14T18:43:16
14
May
2017
BBC SSO 2016-17 Season: Haydn's The Creation
Glasgow City Halls
Glasgow City Halls
Haydn's The Creation
Sadler's Wells Theatre
2016-11-12T18:43:16
12
Nov
2016
Haydn's The Creation
Sadler's Wells Theatre
Haydn's The Creation
Sadler's Wells Theatre
2016-11-11T18:43:16
11
Nov
2016
Haydn's The Creation
Sadler's Wells Theatre
Haydn's The Creation
Sadler's Wells Theatre
2016-11-10T18:43:16
10
Nov
2016
Haydn's The Creation
Sadler's Wells Theatre
Afternoon Performance 2015-2016: Afternoon Performance 3 – Bach's 'Christmas Oratorio'
City Halls
City Halls
2015-12-10T18:43:16
10
Dec
2015
Afternoon Performance 2015-2016: Afternoon Performance 3 – Bach's 'Christmas Oratorio'
14:00
City Halls
14:00
City Halls
Back to artist