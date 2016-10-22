Robert Del NajaBorn 21 January 1965
Robert Del Naja
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1965-01-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b1439308-b01c-4bff-ab12-5cc6cd47900c
Robert Del Naja Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Del Naja (born 21 January 1965), also known as 3D, is a British artist, musician, singer and songwriter. He emerged as a graffiti artist and member of the Bristol collective The Wild Bunch, and later as a founding member of the band Massive Attack, with whom he is still active. In 2009 he received the British Academy's Ivor Novello Award for Outstanding Contribution to British Music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Robert Del Naja Tracks
Sort by
Bullet Boy (2004) - Soundtrack
Robert Del Naja
Bullet Boy (2004) - Soundtrack
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03j4rmq.jpglink
Bullet Boy (2004) - Soundtrack
Last played on
Battle Box (feat. Guy Garvey)
Robert Del Naja
Battle Box (feat. Guy Garvey)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br31j.jpglink
Battle Box (feat. Guy Garvey)
Last played on
Rush Minute
Massive Attack
Rush Minute
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03j4rmq.jpglink
Rush Minute
Last played on
Robert Del Naja Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist