X-Perience is a eurodance band from Berlin, Germany. Their music style varies between synthpop, trance and ethnopop. The band members are Manja Wagner (vocals since 2009), Matthias Uhle (composition, keyboards) and Alexander Kaiser (lyrics, keyboards). Singer Claudia Uhle, Matthias' sister, left the band in 2007 and was replaced by Manja Wagner.
