Wilma Lee Cooper. Born 7 February 1921. Died 13 September 2011
Wilma Lee Cooper
1921-02-07
Wilma Lee Cooper Biography (Wikipedia)
Wilma Lee Leary (February 7, 1921 – September 13, 2011), known professionally as Wilma Lee Cooper, was an American bluegrass-based country music entertainer.
Wilma Lee Cooper Tracks
You Tried To Ruin My Name
Wilma Lee Cooper
You Tried To Ruin My Name
