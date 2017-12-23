PattoJazz-rock band. Formed 1970. Disbanded 1973
Patto
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1970
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b13e4de3-1327-47b7-a6be-3de87875a6cc
Patto Biography (Wikipedia)
Patto were an English progressive rock band, formed in London in 1970.
Founded by vocalist Mike Patto with a lineup taken from Timebox consisting of vocalist Patto, guitarist and vibraphone player Ollie Halsall, bassist Clive Griffiths and drummer John Halsey.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Patto Tracks
Sort by
Government Man
Patto
Government Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Government Man
Last played on
Holy Toledo (John Peel session 12th Feb 1973)
Patto
Holy Toledo (John Peel session 12th Feb 1973)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You, You Point Your Finger (Bob Harris session 28th June 1971)
Patto
You, You Point Your Finger (Bob Harris session 28th June 1971)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Government Man (Bob Harris session 3rd Nov 1971)
Patto
Government Man (Bob Harris session 3rd Nov 1971)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
General Custer (John Peel session 24th Jan 1971)
Patto
General Custer (John Peel session 24th Jan 1971)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Patto Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist