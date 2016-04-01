Gli Angeli Genève is a Baroque ensemble based in Geneva, Switzerland. Founded in 2003 by the bass-baritone, Stephan MacLeod, their debut performance was at the Festival Amadeus de Meinier. The ensemble performs an annual season of four concerts in Geneva, primarily dedicated to Bach's cantatas and records for Sony Classical. Their debut album, German Baroque Cantatas Vol. 1 was the Gramophone "Editor's Choice" for November 2008. Their performance of Bach's St. Matthew Passion at the Victoria Hall in Geneva (1 March 2009) was broadcast by Radio Suisse Romande.