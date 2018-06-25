Andrew DawesBorn 7 February 1940
Andrew Dawes
1940-02-07
Andrew Dawes Biography (Wikipedia)
Andrew Dawes CM (born February 7, 1940) is a Canadian violinist. He is known for his performances with the Orford String Quartet.
Andrew Dawes Tracks
Suite Hebraique No.5 for flute, clarinet, violin and cello
Srul Irving Glick
Last played on
Rhapsody for Violin and Piano
Harry Somers
Last played on
