Osibisa
Osibisa Biography (Wikipedia)
Osibisa is an Afrobeat band, founded in London in 1969 by four expatriate African and three Caribbean musicians. Their music is a fusion of African, Caribbean, jazz, funk, rock, Latin, and R&B. Osibisa were one of the first African-heritage bands to become widely popular and linked with the establishment of world music as a marketable genre.
Osibisa Tracks
Sunshine Day
Osibisa
Sunshine Day
Sunshine Day
Music for Gong Gong
Osibisa
Music for Gong Gong
Music for Gong Gong
Fire
Osibisa
Fire
Survival
Osibisa
Survival
Survival
