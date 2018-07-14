Brian CantBorn 12 July 1933. Died 19 June 2017
Brian Cant
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1933-07-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b135514e-9feb-4eed-96bb-d495290b3ebd
Brian Cant Biography (Wikipedia)
Brian Cant (12 July 1933 – 19 June 2017) was an English actor of stage, television and film, television presenter, voice artist and writer best known for his work in BBC television programmes for children from 1964 onward, most notably Play School.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Brian Cant Tracks
Sort by
Camberwick Green (1972): Windy Miller's Song
Freddie Phillips
Camberwick Green (1972): Windy Miller's Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Camberwick Green (1972): Windy Miller's Song
Last played on
Mr Farthings Song
Brian Cant
Mr Farthings Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mr Farthings Song
Last played on
A TRIP TO TRUMPTON
Brian Cant
A TRIP TO TRUMPTON
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A TRIP TO TRUMPTON
Last played on
Brian Cant Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist