Meat Loaf Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Lee Aday (born Marvin Lee Aday; September 27, 1947), known professionally as Meat Loaf, is an American singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor. He is noted for his wide-ranging operatic voice and theatrical live shows.
His Bat Out of Hell trilogy of albums—Bat Out of Hell, Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell, and Bat Out of Hell III: The Monster Is Loose—has sold more than 50 million albums worldwide. More than 40 years after its release, Bat Out of Hell still sells an estimated 200,000 copies annually and stayed on the charts for over nine years, making it one of the best selling albums in history.
After the commercial success of Bat Out of Hell and Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell and earning a Grammy Award for Best Solo Rock Vocal Performance for the song "I'd Do Anything for Love", Meat Loaf experienced some initial difficulty establishing a steady career within the United States. However, he has retained iconic status and popularity in Europe, especially the United Kingdom, where he received the 1994 Brit Award for best-selling album and single, appeared in the 1997 film Spice World, and ranks 23rd for the number of weeks spent on the UK charts as of 2006. He ranked 96th on VH1's "100 Greatest Artists of Hard Rock".
- Meat Loaf - My 70shttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048pldp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048pldp.jpg2016-09-25T16:05:00.000ZJohnnie Walker hears 70s memories from Meat Loaf, including iconic album Bat Out of Hellhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p048plds
Meat Loaf - My 70s
- So is it Meat or Mr Loaf?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0474681.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0474681.jpg2016-09-08T14:30:00.000ZLegendary singer Meat Loaf on where his name came from - and what his wife calls him.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0474699
So is it Meat or Mr Loaf?
- Meat Loaf: "The whole of the Bat Out Of Hell album was sped up"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0470ztw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0470ztw.jpg2016-09-06T15:50:00.000ZTalking about his album Braver Than We Are, working with Jim Steinman and his long careerhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0470zvq
Meat Loaf: "The whole of the Bat Out Of Hell album was sped up"
- Meat Loaf chats to Steve Wrighthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0176d1g.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0176d1g.jpg2013-04-03T15:53:00.000ZMeat Loaf chats to Steve and the team about his final UK tour and his latest acting roles.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0176xq6
Meat Loaf chats to Steve Wright
Meat Loaf Tracks
Sort by
Dead Ringer For Love
Two Out Of Three Ain't Bad
Rock And Roll Dreams Come Through
I'd Do Anything For Love
Bat Out Of Hell
Midnight at the Lost and Found
Latest Meat Loaf News
Meat Loaf Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
A surgeon's operating playlist
-
Bruce Springsteen: ‘Just naming it can help’
-
Bruce Springsteen ‘I’d practise dance moves in front of the mirror’
-
Bruce Springsteen: ‘It’s like a torrent that floods your soul’
-
Bruce Springsteen: ‘I was an ambitious young man’
-
Bruce Really Is The Boss!
-
Bruce Springsteen with Simon Mayo
-
If Bruce Springsteen could only have one guitar, one car and one album, what would they be?
-
"This may well be my swan song" Bruce Springsteen chats with 6 Music's Matt Everitt
-
Bruce Springsteen: "I wrote a song for a Harry Potter film but they didn't use it"