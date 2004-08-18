Charlie WallerAmerican bluegrass musician. Born 19 January 1935. Died 18 August 2004
Charlie Waller
Charlie Waller Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Otis "Charlie" Waller (January 19, 1935 – August 18, 2004) was the lead singer and guitarist for the bluegrass band The Country Gentlemen. Waller was involved with The Country Gentlemen for 47 years. As a member of The Country Gentlemen, Waller was inducted into the International Bluegrass Music Hall of Honor in 1996 and the Southern Gospel Museum and Hall of Fame in 2009.
