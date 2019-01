Edward Higginbottom, DPhil (Oxon), BMus (Cantab), FRCO is a music scholar, organist, choirmaster, conductor and choral composer. Most of his career has been as organist at New College Oxford, where he led their choir for more than 35 years and produced a large number of choral recordings.

An early episode of ITV’s Inspector Morse featured a character based on Edward Higginbottom. Although the suspect’s obsession with Spangles and Trebor Mints was not based on real life.