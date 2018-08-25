Manny AlbamBorn 24 June 1922. Died 2 October 2001
Manny Albam
1922-06-24
Manny Albam Biography (Wikipedia)
Manny Albam (June 24, 1922 in Samana, Dominican Republic – October 2, 2001 in Croton-on-Hudson, New York, United States) was a jazz baritone saxophone player who eventually became a composer, arranger, producer, and educator. He was well known for his association with United Artists-Solid State Records.
Manny Albam Tracks
