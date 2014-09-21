Re-Up GangFormed 2004
Re-Up Gang
2004
Re-Up Gang Biography (Wikipedia)
The Re-Up Gang are an American hip hop group formed in 2004, in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The group was formed by Pusha T and Malice, brothers and members of Virginia-based hip hop duo Clipse, alongside Philadelphia-based rappers Ab-Liva and Sandman. The Re-Up Gang is perhaps best known for their signature We Got It 4 Cheap mixtape series.
