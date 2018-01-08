Sinikka LangelandBorn 13 January 1961
Sinikka Langeland
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1961-01-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b12f6394-48c6-47c1-af00-ba52428961e0
Sinikka Langeland Biography (Wikipedia)
Sinikka Langeland (born 13 January 1961 in Grue, Norway) is a Norwegian traditional folk singer and musician (kantele), known for combining traditional music with elements of jazz.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sinikka Langeland Tracks
Sort by
Je elsker dae
Traditional & Sinikka Langeland
Je elsker dae
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Je elsker dae
Composer
Last played on
Puun Loitsu
Sinikka Langeland
Puun Loitsu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Puun Loitsu
Last played on
Hare Rune
Sinikka Langeland
Hare Rune
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hare Rune
Last played on
The Magical Bird
Trygve Seim
The Magical Bird
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfxt.jpglink
The Magical Bird
Composer
Last played on
Lucky Cat
Sinikka Langeland
Lucky Cat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lucky Cat
Last played on
Lova Lova Lina (traditional Sun Prayer)
Sinikka Langeland
Lova Lova Lina (traditional Sun Prayer)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lova Lova Lina (traditional Sun Prayer)
Last played on
Solv
Sinikka Langeland
Solv
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Solv
Last played on
Playlists featuring Sinikka Langeland
Sinikka Langeland Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist