Alexander Guy Cook, abbreviated as his stage name A. G. Cook, is a British music producer, singer and head of record label PC Music. Since its founding in August 2013, PC Music has represented 17 artists producing music within a similar genre and style. Cook's dense, chaotic arrangements are distorted versions of mainstream pop music. He was named #12 in the Dazed 100 for "redefining style and youth culture in 2015 and beyond". Cook is currently Charli XCX's Creative Director.