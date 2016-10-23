Mineral is an American emo band originally from Houston, Texas, United States. Soon after their formation they relocated to Austin. All four members of Mineral were signed to Interscope Records on individual contracts. After disbanding in 1998, its members worked on numerous other musical projects including The Gloria Record, Pop Unknown, and Zookeeper.

Mineral's music is characterized by its alternation between soft and loud song structures, melodic vocals, and ethereal guitar-based instrumental bridges. This distinct sonic format has heavily influenced many bands of the late 1990s and 2000s.

In 2010, a compilation CD of all the band's songs (except for "Sadder Star") was released in Japan, entitled TheCompleteCollection.

Mineral announced a reunion tour on April 24, 2014.